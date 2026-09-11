HDFC Bank, BSE and LIC Housing Finance were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,499 a premium of 100.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,398.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 79.70 points or 0.34% to 23,398.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4% to 12.27.

HDFC Bank, BSE and LIC Housing Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.