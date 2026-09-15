India VIX spurts 7.99% to 13.27.The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,220, a premium of 101.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,118.60 in the cash market.
The Nifty 50 index lost 279.50 points or 1.19% to 23,118.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.99% to 13.27.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and LIC Housing Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content