Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 1.07% to 11.26.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,450 a premium of 35.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,414.30 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index added 67.90 points or 0.29% to 23,414.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.07% to 11.26.

HDFC Bank, BSE and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key data

China stocks rise as investors weigh rates and US-China talks

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Triveni Turbine at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Sensex settles 564 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Persistent Systems achieves Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for BFSI

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Next Story