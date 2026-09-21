India VIX declined 1.07% to 11.26.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,450 a premium of 35.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,414.30 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index added 67.90 points or 0.29% to 23,414.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.07% to 11.26.

HDFC Bank, BSE and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News