India VIX declined 1.07% to 11.26.The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,450 a premium of 35.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,414.30 in the cash market.
The Nifty 50 index added 67.90 points or 0.29% to 23,414.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.07% to 11.26.
HDFC Bank, BSE and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
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