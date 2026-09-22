India VIX declined 2.88% to 10.92.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,410 a premium of 81 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,329 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index lost 85.30 points or 0.36% to 23,329.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.88% to 10.92.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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