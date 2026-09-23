Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 6.41% to 10.29.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,455 a premium of 8.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,446.80 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index added 117.80 points or 0.50% to 23,446.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.41% to 10.29.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Hi Tech Films signs MoU with Lubrizol

Cargills Bank selects Intellect's Composable eMACH.ai Core Banking Architecture for its digital transformation

Nifty reclaims 23,400 as easing oil prices lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.40%

Euro Pratik Sales to acquire 56% controlling stake in Fab Wood

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Next Story