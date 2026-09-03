GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 17.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

The Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposits brought in $127.2 billion, while overseas foreign-currency borrowings contributed $5.26 billion and external commercial borrowings $3.89 billion, according to provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank said the total inflows stood at $136.4 billion by August 31.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,688.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,812.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 4496.01 crore in September so far, through 2 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Global Markets: Asian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as easing concerns over a prolonged US-Iran conflict helped lift risk appetite. Brent crude eased around 0.6% to $95.10 a barrel after rising more than 8% over the previous three sessions, as US President Donald Trump indicated that renewed attacks on Iran were unlikely to continue for long. The easing in oil prices also helped global bond markets stabilise, with US Treasury yields retreating from recent multi-year highs. Investors, however, remain focused on the conflict and its impact on energy supplies.

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 295.01 points, or 0.56%, to 53,061.89, while the S&P 500 gained 35.16 points, or 0.46%, to 7,666.63. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 118.05 points, or 0.45%, to 26,217.83. The recovery was supported by buying in technology and other recently weak stocks, although oil prices remained elevated amid the ongoing conflict. The market focus has also shifted to US labour-market data. Private-sector hiring increased at a slower pace in August, while traders are watching Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for confirmation of whether labour-market weakness could influence the Fed's interest-rate decision. Markets are currently pricing roughly a 66% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in September.

Domestic Market: Key equity indices came under broad-based selling pressure on Wednesday as escalating US-Iran tensions drove crude oil prices higher and heightened concerns over inflation, interest rates and economic growth. The Nifty ended below the 23,950 mark, led by auto and IT shares, while oil & gas stocks gained. The broader market also weakened, with midcap and smallcap indices falling over 0.5% each. Brent crude crossed $95 a barrel, while higher global bond yields added to pressure on equities. India's sensitivity to imported crude amplified concerns over inflation and the economic impact of a prolonged disruption in the Middle East.