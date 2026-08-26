Nifty set for positive start amid easing oil prices and FPI buying

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 40.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50. Sentiment is supported by a decline in crude oil prices.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,593.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 230.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 August 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 15491.48 crore in August so far, through 25 August 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026, while they were net sellers of Rs 53,957.90 crore in June 2026.

Global Markets: Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings and key US inflation data. Falling crude oil prices and lower US Treasury yields provided some support to risk assets. Investors remained focused on Nvidia's results, due after the US market close on Wednesday. The earnings are expected to provide fresh clues on the strength of the artificial intelligence investment cycle and the sustainability of elevated technology valuations. Falling crude oil prices and lower US Treasury yields provided some support to risk assets. Brent crude fell to $86 a barrel mark as Iran and Oman discussed an interim framework aimed at resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Lower oil prices helped push the US 10-year Treasury yield down to around 4.63%.

Sentiment was also affected by weaker-than-expected US consumer confidence. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 89.4 in August from a revised 90.2 in July, marking its lowest level in seven months. The decline was driven mainly by a sharp fall in the expectations index, reflecting increased concerns over business conditions and the labour market. Trade tensions between the US and Canada also intensified. Canada announced targeted counter-tariffs on US goods, matching the corresponding US tariff rates on affected products. The measures, covering about $27.6 billion of US imports, will take effect on 8 September and include tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50%.

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 gained 0.32% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.30%. Technology and semiconductor stocks rebounded ahead of Nvidia's results, with Nvidia rising 2.19% and AMD gaining 4.91%. Investors are also awaiting the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, due later on Wednesday. The data is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could influence expectations for the interest-rate outlook. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, 28 August. His remarks will be closely watched for signals on the Fed's policy path.