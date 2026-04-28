The headline equity indices ended with substantial losses on Tuesday, as investor sentiment remained cautious amid fading hopes of a swift resolution to the ongoing USIran conflict, which has triggered a surge in oil prices. Market volatility intensified due to the monthly Nifty 50 derivatives expiry. The Nifty 50 settled below the 24,000 mark. PSU banks, private banks, and auto stocks declined, while oil & gas, chemical, and metal stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 416.72 points or 0.54% to 76,886.91. The Nifty 50 index fell 97 points or 0.40% to 23,995.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.04% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.05%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 2,248 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.79% to 18.05. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index tumbled 2.15% to 8,663.05. The index rose 0.48% in the past trading session. Union Bank of India (down 3.19%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.52%), Canara Bank (down 2.43%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.41%) and Bank of Baroda (down 2.25%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bank of India (down 2.21%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.19%), State Bank of India (down 1.85%), Indian Bank (down 1.81%) and Central Bank of India (down 1.26%).

Stocks in Spotlight: AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) slipped 1.58%. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 831.87 crore in Q4 FY26, up 65.15% as against Rs 503.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Total income surged 14.29% to Rs 5,750.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5031.27 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 10, i.e., 10%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM. The dividend will be paid after approval. Further, the bank has appointed Gaurav Jain as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from April 27, 2026. He was earlier serving as interim CFO from September 26, 2025. An all-India rank holder Chartered Accountant and MBA from Kellogg School of Management, he brings over two decades of global experience across India, London, and New York, having worked with Morgan Stanley, Lloyds Banking Group, Tech Mahindra, and PwC. He will continue as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the bank.

Piramal Finance surged 9.42% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 389.8% to Rs 501.77 crore on 53.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4801.09 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26. The Phoenix Mills slipped 2.37%. The company reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 268.82 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales stood at Rs 1,233.20 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.3%. Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, translating to a 125% payout for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Websol Energy System hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the March quarter, backed by strong revenue growth. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 157.9% YoY to Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit increased 91.6% from Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 132.1% YoY to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 173 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, revenue jumped 53.8% from Rs 261 crore. City Union Bank added 1.38% after the banks standalone net profit jumped 24.9% to Rs 359.56 crore on 20.3% increase in total income to Rs 2146.09 crore in Q4 FY26over Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2025-2026. Additionally, the board also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 equity share, offering 1 equity share for every 3 fully paid up equity shares held as on record date. Bondada Engineering dropped 5.77%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

Plastiblends India surged 14.35% after the company reported a strong rise in March quarter earnings. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 44.8% YoY to Rs 13.86 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.57 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 114.2% from Rs 6.47 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 5.8% YoY to Rs 210.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 199.16 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 13.4% from Rs 185.8 crore in Q3. Adani Total Gas advanced 2.75% after the company reported 4.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.84 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations (exlcuding excise duty) to Rs 1,548.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up for FY26.

Fabtech Technologies rallied 6.49% after the company reported 46.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.06 crore on a 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 158.52 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Rallis India rose 0.27% after the companys standalone net loss narrowed sharply to Rs 15 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 456 crore in Q4 FY26. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure advanced 2.08% after the company announced an expansion of its redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai. The company said it has added projects with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 600 crore, taking its cumulative estimated GDV to over Rs 1,000 crore. The expansion includes premium residential and commercial projects across key micro-markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including western suburbs and Thane. The developments will be executed under the redevelopment model and will offer housing, retail and office spaces.

Prataap Snacks added 0.95%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Income from operations for the period under review was Rs 420.18 crore, an increase of 5% over Q4 FY25. Coal India rallied 3.27% after the company reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore on 5.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

Surya Roshni rose 0.50%. The company announced that it has bagged two export orders aggregating Rs 86 crore from the United States of America. UltraTech Cement slipped 1.56%. The cement major reported a 20.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,982.76 crore on an 11.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 25,799.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Supreme Industries lost 1.56%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 433.57 crore in Q4 FY26, up 47.50% YoY from Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 16.5% YoY to Rs 3,527.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Meanwhile, the board of the company has also approved a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. Those shareholders who have shares of the company in their demat accounts as of June 26, 2026, will be eligible for this dividend payout.

Castrol India shed 0.43%. The company reported that its standalone net profit rose 3.74% to Rs 242.18 crore on an 8.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,545.24 crore in Q1 CY26 over Q1 CY25. IFCI declined 2.01%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 94.18% to Rs 13.22 crore despite 13.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 470.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. AGI Greenpac surged 19.28% after the company reported a healthy March quarter performance. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 115.38 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 96.61 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 742.39 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 704.83 crore a year ago.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures are up 119 points, indicating a positive start for US markets today. European markets advanced on Tuesday as investors await Washingtons response to Iranian peace proposals and react to earnings reports from several regional companies. Asian markets ended lower as investors weighed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations. The Bank of Japan kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.75% in April 2026 (63 vote), amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising energy prices. The central bank raised its FY26 inflation forecast to 2.8% (from 1.9%) but cut its growth outlook to 0.5% (from 1.0%). FY25 GDP projection was marginally increased to 1.0%.

Japans unemployment rate rose to 2.7% in March 2026 from 2.6% in February, slightly above expectations. The number of unemployed increased to 1.86 million, while employment declined to 68.15 million and the labour force shrank to 70.02 million. Meanwhile, the number of people outside the labour force rose to 39.54 million. The labour force participation rate edged up to 63.6%, and the jobs-to-applicants ratio eased to 1.18 from 1.19 in the previous month. U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Irans reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the U.S. lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.