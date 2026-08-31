The key equity barometers ended with moderate losses today amid renewed US-Iran tensions that pushed crude oil prices higher and kept investors in a risk-off mood. Brent crude rose above the $90-per-barrel mark, raising concerns over inflation and its potential impact on interest-rate expectations.

Further, market sentiment remained subdued amid the MSCI index rebalancing under the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism. The Nifty ended below the 24,100 level as investors remained cautious.

Investors will closely monitor in crude oil and gold prices, domestic and US bond yields, the rupee, and developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict. The trajectory of monsoon rainfall and its implications for rural demand and inflation will also remain on the radar.

Media, metal and FMCG shares declined while private bank, pharma and oil & gas shares advanced. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 307.24 points or 0.40% to 76,957.27. The Nifty 50 index fell 95.25 points or 0.39% to 24,080.40. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.74%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,855 shares rose and 2,571 shares fell. A total of 265 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement jumped $3.18 or 3.61% to $91.28 a barrel.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.37% to 11.04. New Listing: Shares of Augmont Enterprises were at Rs 905 on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 788. The stock debuted at Rs 956 on the BSE, a premium of 21.32% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 1,019 and a low of Rs 900. On the BSE, over 16.01 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Purple Style labs received bids for 6,63,858 shares as against 68,49,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 31 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and will close on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 546 and 575 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and multiples thereof. Lumino Industries received bids for 6,94,98,81,666 shares as against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 31 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 109.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and will close on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 78 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Priority Jewels received bids for 7,62,52,125 shares as against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 31 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 23.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 200per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and multiples thereof. EDS Software Solution received bids for 25,83,50,972 shares as against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 31 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 20.91 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 408 and 429 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index declined 2.84% to 1,557.35. The index jumped 0.39% in the past trading session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 7.86%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.35%), Saregama India (down 2.45%), Prime Focus (down 2.34%), Sun TV Network (down 1.77%), D B Corp (down 1.75%), PVR Inox (down 1.7%), Tips Music (down 1.16%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.84%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: HDFC Bank fell 1.53% after managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment and will retire on 26 October 2026. Reliance Industries rose 0.05%. The companys subsidiary, Jio Platforms, has received an observation letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed initial public offering (IPO). Jio Platforms received the observation letter from SEBI on 28th August 2026. The development marks a key regulatory milestone for the telecom and digital services company as it moves ahead with its proposed public issue. Jio Platforms had filed its DRHP with SEBI on 19 June 2026, proposing a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Religare Enterprises jumped 4.70% after investor Ashish Dhawan acquired an additional 38 lakh shares in the company through open-market purchases on 28 August 2026. Karbonsteel Engineering surged 6.94% after the company received multiple purchase orders aggregating Rs 67.14 crore from Indias largest diversified conglomerate. The orders involve the supply of prefabricated steel structures and are scheduled to be completed by 3 March 2027. Avantel advanced 2.87% after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 117.88 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The contract involves the development, installation and commissioning of a ground segment hub for voice and data communication. The project carries a warranty period of 36 months.

Indraprastha Gas rose 1.63% after the company has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89 per kg. Following the revision, CNG in Delhi will cost Rs 86.98 per kg. The revised price is Rs 92.10 per kg in Gurugram and Rs 95.59 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida. Sterlite Technologies advanced 0.80%.Tthe company announced that it had signed a long-term contract worth approximately $288 million with a leading hyperscaler. The agreement involves the allocation of high-density optical fibre cable products to be supplied according to customer specifications during each calendar year from 2027 to 2029. Purchase orders will be released periodically over the contract period.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures are down 93 points, indicating a negative start for US markets today. European equities declined while Asian markets ended lower on Monday as a sharp military escalation in the Middle East drove crude prices above $90 a barrel, while aggressive re-pricing of U.S. interest rate hike expectations ushered in a high-stakes week of macroeconomic data. Investors also assessed a more hawkish policy outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. Warsh said the Fed would have work to do if it was not confident that underlying inflation was returning to its 2% target, prompting markets to raise the probability of a September rate hike to around 57%.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity remained in contraction for a second consecutive month in August, although the pace of decline eased. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.8 from 49.2 in July, remaining below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The reading was also better than economists' expectations. US equities ended lower on Friday after Warsh's Jackson Hole speech revived concerns over tighter monetary policy. The S&P 500 fell 0.25% to 7,711.76, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.02% to 53,559.99 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.52% to 26,402.42. The combination of higher rate expectations, elevated bond yields and renewed geopolitical tensions has increased pressure on global risk assets. Markets will now turn to upcoming US employment and inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.