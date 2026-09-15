Nifty slides below 23,300 as intense selling resumes; European shares edge lower

The benchmark indices resumed their downward trajectory and hit fresh intraday low in afternoon trade, as sentiment remained weak amid mixed global cues. Rising crude oil prices and elevated global bond yields continued to weigh on risk appetite.

The Nifty traded below the 23,300 level even as information technology stocks recorded strong buying interest.

Global markets remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Investors were also assessing the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and interest rates.

At 13:26 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 262.48 points, or 0.35%, at 74,519.28. The Nifty 50 index was down 102.50 points, or 0.44%, at 23,295.60.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.30%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.53%. On the BSE, 1323 shares were trading in green, while 3000 shares were trading in red. A total of 267 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: HCL Tech (up 4.99%), Infosys (up 3.42%), TCS (up 3.41%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.79%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (up 2.03%) were the top gainers. Shriram Finance (down 3.69%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.45%), Grasim (down 2.72%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.68%) and Titan (down 2.34%) were the top losers. Stocks in Spotlight: HeidelbergCement India fell 2.30%, The company said that it has entered into a mine development and production agreement (MDPA) for a period of 50 years with the Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the SukhaSatpara Limestone Block.

Diamond Power Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit. The company announced that it has received a letter of award from Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) for a contract worth Rs 179.43 crore. Afcom Holdings tumbled 4.57%. The company has signed a long-term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). Under the agreement, HPCL will supply Jet A-1 aviation turbine fuel to support Afcom's operational requirements across HPCL's pan-India aviation fuelling network. Jubilant FoodWorks slipped 1.48%. The company said that Virender Singh Sehrawat, executive vice president & head - integrated supply chain and senior management personnel (SMP) of the company, has resigned from the services of the company on 10 September 2026.

Global Markets: European equities slipped while Asian indices traded in a subdued manner on Tuesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors weighed concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development, rising oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. Market participants were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. AI-related technology stocks remained under pressure after senior industry figures called for a slower pace of AI development amid concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have backed calls for greater caution, triggering a sell-off in AI-linked shares. The weakness was particularly pronounced in semiconductor stocks.

Markets were also unsettled by renewed concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure disrupted the kingdom's East-West pipeline. Brent crude was around $106.96 a barrel on Tuesday. The higher oil prices have raised concerns that persistent energy inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions. US Treasury yields added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Higher yields increase borrowing costs and can put pressure on equity valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for this week. Markets are pricing in roughly a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which would be the first increase since 2023.