The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in morning trade, as fading hopes of a sustained USIran ceasefire weighed on investor sentiment. Market participants are also closely watching the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season, with Indias largest IT services firm, TCS, set to announce its results after market hours today, alongside companies such as GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth. Volatility remained elevated due to the weekly expiry of Sensex F&O contracts. The Nifty slipped below the 23,850 mark during the session. Realty shares witnessed correction after advancing in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 613.73 points or 0.80% to 76,949.17. The Nifty 50 index fell 153.15 points or 0.64% to 23,844.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.10%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,953 shares rose and 1,791 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.32% to 20.35. Buzzing Index: The Nifty realty index fell 1.33% to 735.80. The index climbed 14.52% in the past five consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 2.68%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.56%), DLF (down 2.11%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.84%), Lodha Developers (down 1.83%), Godrej Properties (down 1.45%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.34%), Sobha (down 1.22%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.90%) advanced.