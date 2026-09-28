The key equity benchmarks continued to trade under pressure in mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by weak global cues, rising crude oil prices and weakness in global technology stocks amid concerns over the reliability and safety of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The Nifty traded below the 22,800 level.

Investors remained focused on crude oil price movements, developments in the primary market and upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). A series of domestic and global economic data releases scheduled for the week are also expected to influence market expectations surrounding monetary policy decisions by central banks.

Metal shares declined sharply after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1060.01 points or 1.43% to 72,829.54. The Nifty 50 index dropped 340.85 points or 1.47% to 22,799.65. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.52%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.75%. The market breadth was weak. On the NSE, 769 shares rose and 2,759 shares fell. A total of 87 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 1.75% to 12,858.50. The index rose 0.35% in the past trading session. Welspun Corp (down 3.86%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.19%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.97%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.92%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.74%), NMDC (down 2.12%), Jindal Steel (down 2.11%), Vedanta (down 1.97%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.65%) and JSW Steel (down 1.39%) declined.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.73% to 7.172 compared with the previous session close of 7.120. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9675 compared with its close of 95.7500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement fell 2.64% to Rs 1,46,901. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 100.06. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.85% to 5.231. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement added $2.57 or 2.64% to $100.01 a barrel as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to influence supply concerns.