The domestic equity benchmarks extended losses in afternoon trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, while a divergence between the Sensex and the Nifty reflected differences in their constituent weightings and the impact of the new closing auction mechanism (CAS). The Nifty trades below 24,500 level.

Market participants remained focused on the impact of CAS on weekly F&O expiry, while also tracking the trajectory of foreign fund flows, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, and global market trends for further direction.

Realty, private bank and FMCG shares declined while media and metal shares advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 265.17 points or 0.34% to 78,370.32. The Nifty 50 index dropped 288.55 points or 1.16% to 24,487.80. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.39%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,083 shares rose and 1,992 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Trent (up 0.99%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 0.26%), Nestle India (up 0.11%) and ITC (up 0.05%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Grasim Industries (down 3.99%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.72%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.52%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.40%) and Bajaj Auto (down 2.35%) were the major Nifty50 losers. RBI MPC meeting kicks off today: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting entered its second day on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Market participants will closely monitor the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for interest rates. Stocks in Spotlight: Dee Development Engineers hit the lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a 41.89% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 27.68 crore in Q4 FY26.

Restaurant Brands Asia surged 19.14% after reporting a sharp improvement in operating performance for Q1 FY27. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY27, narrowing from a loss of Rs 45.40 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 17.9% YoY to Rs 822.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Best Agrolife zoomed 13.45% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 104.07% to Rs 40.65 crore on 3.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 396.2 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Great Eastern Shipping jumped 3.32% after the company reported a sharp rise in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust growth in its shipping business. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,308.84 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 159.43% year-on-year (YoY) increase from the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 66.91% YoY to Rs 2,005.36 crore,

Ather Energy jumped 14.3% after the electric two-wheeler maker reported a sharp improvement in its Q1 FY27 financial performance. On a consolidated basis, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 51.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 178.23 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 100.23 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 88.8% YoY and 3.6% QoQ to Rs 1,216.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.c Global Market: European market advanced after signs of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran lifted sentiment, despite ongoing differences over the Gaza peace framework that kept regional risks in focus. Asian markets traded mostly advanced on Tuesday tracking Wall Street's gains while investors remained cautious over geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the durability of the AI-fueled market rally.

Oil prices made limited gains as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude up 1.47% at $85 a barrel, after falling to a three-week low on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had held off on a fresh attack on Iran as a gesture of goodwill in peace talks. However, Tehran has denied that any negotiations are ??taking place. Market pricing continues to indicate that September's Federal Reserve meeting will bring an increase to interest rates. Fed funds futures are ??pricing an implied 65% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting ending on September 16, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Bank of ??New York President John Williams reportedly said he remained optimistic that inflation pressures are on track to ease gradually but said the Fed will hike rates if inflation doesn't slow. Overnight in the US, markets took confidence from data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity increased to the highest level in more than four years in July, sending the Dow Jones to a record ??close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 693.38 points, or 1.32%, to 53,178.41, the S&P 500 gained 110.78 points, or 1.48%, to 7,600.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 540.04 points, or 2.13%, to 25,913.90.