At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 344.65 points or 0.44% to 78,333.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 104 points or 0.44% to 24,301.50.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.29%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,900 shares rose and 939 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Om Power Transmission were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 190.15 on the BSE, a premium of 8.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 175.
The stock debuted at Rs 181.10, marking a premium of 3.49% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 190.15 and a low of Rs 181.10. On the BSE, over 0.78 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.76% to 49,228.20. The index jumped 2.72% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 3.08%), Emami (up 2.55%), United Spirits (up 2.42%), Varun Beverages (up 1.8%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.49%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.42%), Britannia Industries (up 1.01%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.9%), ITC (up 0.89%) and Dabur India (up 0.82%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rubicon Research rose 3.46% after it has announced the acquisition of an 85% equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences, a branded pharmaceutical marketing company focused on the CNS and neuro-psychiatric segment in India.
VST Industries soared 14.40% after its standalone net profit zoomed 120.16% to Rs 116.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 31.09% YoY to Rs 457.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Kolte Patil Developers zoomed 12.61% after the companys sales value jumped 13% to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 631 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content