The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade as broader markets outperformed the benchmarks despite lingering fragility in sentiment amid cautious optimism over potential USIran peace talks. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,300 level. Media shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 361.04 points or 0.46% to 78,349.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 115.85 points or 0.48% to 24,314.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,963 shares rose and 1,274 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.07% to 17.35. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 1.39% to 1,417.40. The index jumped 4.19% over the past three consecutive trading sessions. Nazara Technologies (up 5.81%), D B Corp (up 2.94%), Sun TV Network (up 1.38%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.31%), Tips Music (up 1.23%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.76%), Prime Focus (up 0.66%), Saregama India (up 0.32%) jumped. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.41% to 6.920 compared with the previous session close of 6.892.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.8925 compared with its close of 93.1475 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.02% to Rs 153,188. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 98.13. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.19% to 4.303. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement fell 97 cents or 0.98% to $98.42 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: KPI Green Energy added 2.10% after the company received an inter-state power trading license (Category IV) from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), enabling participation in Indias national power markets.