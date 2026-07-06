At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 413.32 points or 0.53% to 78,177.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 129.20 points or 0.53% to 24,400.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.21%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,961 shares rose and 1,884 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Aastha Spintex were currently trading at Rs 130.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.68% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136.
The stock debuted at Rs 130, marking a discount of 4.41% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 134 and a low of Rs 130. On the BSE, over 1.68 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.16% to 901.10. The index jumped 10.04% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Lodha Developers (up 2.09%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.06%), Godrej Properties (up 1.84%), Sobha (up 1.53%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.31%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.05%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.46%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.44%), and DLF (up 0.01%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.13% after its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, launched Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the United States.
Bank of Maharashtra rose 0.38%. The company reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business to Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026.
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