Nifty tops 25,000, extends winning streak to seven sessions

The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,000 mark and extending its winning streak to seven sessions. Gains in energy and PSU bank stocks offset profit-taking in IT counters. The index rebounded from a low of 24,940.15 amid hopes of revived India-US trade talks after US President Donald Trump said he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Optimism around recent GST reforms and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut next week also aided the rally.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 123.58 points or 0.15% to 81,548.73. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,005.50. In the past seven trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index jumped 1.73%. In seven trading sessions, the 50-unit index has risen 1.73%.

Adani Enterprises (up 2.59%), Axis Bank (up 1.56%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.49%) boosted the Nifty higher today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.01%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,094 shares rose and 2,022 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.68% to 10.36. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.02% to 6.482 from the previous close of 6.486.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.4550 compared with its close of 88.1150 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.21% to Rs 108,756. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 97.97. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.25% to 4.038. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 31 cents or 0.46% to $67.18 a barrel. Global Market: European shares advanced on Thursday as investors awaited the latest policy decision by the European Central Bank as well as key U.S. inflation data.

Most Asian market ended higher after a drop in U.S. producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week. Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in August on steady rises in food costs, data showed on Thursday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from a revised 2.5% increase in July. Overnight stateside, most of the key U.S. benchmarks rose to hit new record closing highs after a benign reading on U.S. producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.3% at 6,532.04, a record close for the index. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 21,886.06, likewise notching a closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220.42 points, or 0.48%, to finish at 45,490.92. The monthly US producer prices excluding food and energy declined 0.1% in August from the prior month, falling short of consensus estimates of a 0.3% increase, while Julys figure was also revised down. Stocks in Spotlight: BSE tumbled 4.52% after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may soon float a consultation paper to end weekly futures and options (F&O) contracts. According to media reports, the paper could be released within a month and will propose a transition to monthly expiries with a defined glide path. SEBI is also considering introducing a same-day expiry across exchanges, following the recent divergence where NSE shifted its weekly expiry to Tuesdays and BSE to Thursdays.

Jupiter Wagons rallied 4.40% after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways. In a regulatory filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Railway Board for the supply of 9,000 LHB axles for FIAT-IR bogies. The total value of the order is approximately Rs 113 crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.31%. The company said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics. Adani Power slipped 1.42%. The company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option. This follows the companys earlier win of 800 MW in the same bidding process, taking the total awarded capacity from MPPMCL to 1,600 MW.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) advanced 2.88% after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,720 crore. Goldiam International added 1.55%. The firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery. ACME Solar Holdings rallied 3.59%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI). Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 0.58%. The company has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major railway electrification project worth Rs 169.48 crore, awarded by the West Central Railway.

Prostarm Info Systems added 2.68% after the company announced that it has been selected by the Home Department, Government of Maharashtra for a significant IT infrastructure project. The total value of the project stands at Rs 158.68 crore. IPO Update: Urban Company's IPO received bids for 93,69,48,385 shares as against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:33 IST on Thursday (11 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 98 and 103 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Dev Accelerator's IPO received bids for 20,77,12,740 shares as against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:33 IST on Thursday (11 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 15.80 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 56 and 61 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO received bids for 13,21,12,980 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:33 IST on Thursday (11 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.76 times.