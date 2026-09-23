The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,350 mark. Realty, PSU bank and FMCG shares advanced, while IT and media declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 149.59 points or 0.19% to 74,671.85. The Nifty 50 index rose 47.65 points or 0.20% to 23,376.65.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,261 shares rose and 819 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 20065.46 crore in September so far, through 22 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.11% after the companys board approved the monetisation of non-core assets, including two land parcels each in Pune and Mumbai. Aditya Infotech jumped 4.98% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.10% to 7.009 compared with the previous session close of 7.016.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.6075 compared with its close of 95.6250 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 1,52,822. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 100.72. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.24% to 4.955. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement declined 1.02 or 1.03% to $ 98.23 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, while Japan's markets remained closed for a holiday. Caution ahead of the US-China summit also kept broader moves in equities muted. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday, 24 September, with markets watching for developments on trade and artificial intelligence.

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high for the second consecutive session, supported by gains in technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.36%, while the S&P 500 was broadly flat at 7,764.64. The Nasdaq advanced 0.45% to 27,244.28. Technology and AI stocks remained in focus following optimism around Meta Platforms' newly launched AI assistant, Muse. The launch has added to expectations of wider adoption of AI agents and supported gains across technology and semiconductor stocks. US and Iranian officials also held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Trump said the meeting was productive, while Iranian officials reiterated conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including a reduction in US military pressure.