The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,400 level. PSU bank, IT and media shares advanced, while pharma and metal stocks declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 41.83 points or 0.06% to 74,786.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.80 points or 0.05% to 23,442.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,835 shares rose and 1,263 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 13200.41 crore in September so far, through 9 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Zinc shed 0.06%. The company said that it has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India Limited for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation, accelerating the electrification of its mine-to-smelter logistics network. Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha to its smelting operations in Rajasthan.

Coal India rose 0.35%. The company said that its subsidiary, Northern Coalfields announced that coal production increased by 67% and supply by 75% as on 8th September in comparison to average of 1st to 3rd September 2026. The companys rake loading through Indian Railways increased to 41 rakes on 8th September, compared with an average of 19 rakes per day during 13 September. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.12% to 6.963 compared with the previous session close of 6.955. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.2800 compared with its close of 95.0800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.06% to Rs 1,53,665. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 98.74. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.14% to 4.844. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement fell 23 cents or 0.23% to $100.98 a barrel. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 159 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today. Asian shares traded lower on Thursday, 10 September 2026, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields heightened concerns over inflation and interest rates. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict and growing risks to energy supplies kept investors cautious.

Wall Street ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 52,380.66, while the S&P 500 fell 0.48% to 7,636.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.64% lower at 26,253.34. The renewed rise in oil prices followed an escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with attacks on oil tankers and shipping in the Middle East raising fears of prolonged disruption to crude supplies. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for markets because the waterway historically handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Higher oil prices have also complicated the outlook for global central banks. Markets are increasingly concerned that sustained energy inflation could delay interest-rate cuts or force policymakers to maintain a tighter stance for longer. Investors are therefore watching upcoming US inflation data closely, with the Producer Price Index due on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index on Friday. The data will be important for expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy decision on 15-16 September. US Treasury yields also moved higher. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.848% after touching 4.86%, its highest level since November 2023. The 30-year yield increased to 5.297%.