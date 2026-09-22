The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 23,400 level. Realty, media and private bank shares advanced, while IT declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 88.66 points or 0.12% to 74,953.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.85 points or 0.14% to 23,447.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,229 shares rose and 946 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 19390.86 crore in September so far, through 21 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: Lumino Industries fell 1.10%. The company reported a 32.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.17 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 30.34 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 19.29% YoY to Rs 521.42 crore in Q1 FY27. Augmont Enterprises declined 2.70% after the company reported a 15.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.85 crore despite a 30.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,945.58 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.04% to 7.051 compared with the previous session close of 7.054. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7400 compared with its close of 95.7800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.01% to Rs 1,53,124. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 100.37. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.75% to 4.927. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose 82 cents or 0.82% to $ 101.16 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday, tracking a strong overnight rally on Wall Street, as gains in technology stocks and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiment. US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising to a record closing high as investors returned to artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71% to 52,048.83, while the S&P 500 gained 1.49% to 7,764.70. The Nasdaq advanced 2.26% to 27,122.09. Among major technology stocks, Nvidia rose 2.30%, AMD jumped 9.95%, Intel rallied 12.14%, Microsoft gained 1.59%, Amazon advanced 1.87%, Meta Platforms surged 11.43% and Apple rose 0.85%. Semiconductor stocks led the broader technology rally, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.29%.

Oil prices remained in focus after Brent crude fell 3.4% on Monday to around $100.34 a barrel. Brent was trading near $100.22 on Tuesday as investors assessed signs of easing supply disruptions and possible diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran. Saudi Arabia has also increased crude shipments from its Gulf terminals following disruptions to its East-West pipeline. US President Donald Trump said he was "probably open" to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. The possibility of direct talks has added to expectations of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and reduce risks to regional energy supplies.