The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,250 mark. Auto, PSU bank and FMCG shares declined, while metal, media and consumer durables advanced on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 82.52 points or 0.11% to 77,418.10. The Nifty 50 index lost 3.75 points or 0.01% to 24,204.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.19% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.25%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,701 shares rose and 1,340 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 15491.48 crore in August so far, through 26 August 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026, while they were net sellers of Rs 53,957.90 crore in June 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: GK Energy jumped 6.85% after the company received a Letter of Empanelment (LOE) from a leading state government-owned power distribution utility for the execution of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Projects. The contract is valued at Rs 454.50 crore, including GST. Bharat Electronics rose 0.50%. The company has received an additional order worth Rs 730 crore. The major orders received include communication equipment, radar, avionics, tank subsystem, electro optics, cyber security, perimeter security, medical electronics, EVM, jammers, batteries, spares and services.

Juniper Green Energy fell 2.26%. The company reported a 54.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.45 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 81.25% to Rs 291.19 crore in Q1 FY27. Additionally, the companys subsidiary, Juniper Nirjara Energy, has executed a power purchase agreement with SJVN to undertake and develop a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.22% to 6.866 compared with the previous session close of 6.851. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4500 compared with its close of 95.4400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 1,60,223. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.13% to 4.658. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement declined 35 cents or 0.40% to $87.49 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian stocks advanced for a third straight session, with technology shares leading gains following Nvidia's results. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00% on Thursday. It was the second consecutive hike as the central bank sought to contain persistent inflation and address financial stability risks. The BOK also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.3% from 2.6%.

Chinas industrial profits growth in July slowed to its weakest pace this year, expanding 11.2% from a year earlier, according to National Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday. For the first seven months of this year, profits climbed 17.6% from a year earlier, losing momentum following the 18.7% rate in the first half-year. Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.21%, the S&P 500 eased 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08%. Investors weighed higher-than-expected headline inflation against Nvidia's earnings, released after the market close. US inflation remained elevated in July. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.7% year-on-year, unchanged from June and above the 3.6% market expectation. On a monthly basis, the index increased 0.2%. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.3% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $96.22 billion, more than double the year-ago figure. Adjusted earnings stood at $2.22 per share, also ahead of market expectations. Data centre revenue reached $89 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. The outlook was above the average Wall Street estimate of around $104.2 billion. Nvidia also projected around 70% revenue growth for the fiscal year ending January 2028, reinforcing expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Nvidia shares jumped around 4.7% in extended trading following the results. The strong outlook is expected to provide a fresh boost to semiconductor and technology stocks across global markets.