Nifty trade tad above 23,250 in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 23,250 mark. Auto, private bank and metal shares advanced, while IT declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 143.06 points or 0.19% to 73,715.92. The Nifty 50 index rose 24.55 points or 0.11% to 23,256.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,551 shares rose and 1,510 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 21064.46 crore in September so far, through 24 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: ESDS Software Solution declined 4.59%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.15% to Rs 18.19 crore on a 26.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.16 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Waaree Energies shed 0.10%. The companys board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Indosolar with the company. As part of the amalgamation, Balaji Amines will issue one equity share of face value Rs 10 each for every 11 shares held by Indosolar shareholders, in a 1:11 share-swap ratio.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.89% to 7.110 compared with the previous session close of 7.111. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9275 compared with its close of 95.9925 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.15% to Rs 1,50,952. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 101.27. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.54% to 5.191. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement declined $1.03 or 0.97% to $ 105.57 a barrel.

Global Markets: Most Asian stocks traded lower on Friday, tracking a mixed close on Wall Street as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields kept investors cautious. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday. US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session as Treasury yields rose. The Dow declined 161.61 points, or 0.31%, to 51,349.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.02% to 7,704.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to 26,939.37. US Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation under pressure. The 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.501%, its highest since June 2004, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.223%, its highest since June 2007.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday after rising sharply in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 0.54% to $106.02 a barrel after gaining about 3% on Thursday. The previous session's rise followed concerns over potential supply disruptions after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia. Investors also monitored developments from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. The leaders discussed trade and artificial intelligence, while the US and China agreed to extend their trade truce by two months. A White House state dinner was also held for Xi on Thursday. Among individual stocks, Meta Platforms gained about 4.5% after unveiling new AI-powered devices and expanding features linked to its Muse AI agent. Oracle fell about 4.5% after reports that it had issued a force majeure notice related to its New Mexico data centre project.