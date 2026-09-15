Nifty trade tad above 23,450 in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 23,450 level. IT, FMCG and auto shares advanced, while metal realty and PUS bank stocks declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 248.85 points or 0.31% to 75,030.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 57 points or 0.26% to 23,455.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,561 shares rose and 1,810 shares fell. A total of 274 shares were unchanged.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 14474.82 crore in September so far, through 11 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Economy: Indias wholesale inflation rose to 9.92% YoY in August 2026 from 9.78% in July, driven by higher fuel, manufacturing and food prices. Headline inflation also increased to 4.82% from 4.45%, amid higher energy costs and rupee pressure, but remained within the RBIs 2%-6% tolerance range. Stocks in Spotlight: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart declined 4.59% after the company reported a 21.6% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 208.2 crore from Rs 265.6 crore, while revenue rose 26% YoY to Rs 6,031.2 crore from Rs 4,786.1 crore.

HDFC Bank rose 2.45% after the company announced that its Board has approved the appointment of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer by submitting names of two candidates in order of preference, along with proposed remuneration, to the RBI for approval for a three-year term. The Board also approved the re-appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan and Jimmy Tata as Whole-time Directors, designated as Executive Directors, for a three-year term. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.66% to 7.088 compared with the previous session close of 7.021. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8225 compared with its close of 95.5400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 1,51,160. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.59. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.01% to 5.011. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose $1.44 or 1.36% to $107.12 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian indices were subdued on Tuesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors weighed concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development, rising oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. Market participants were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

AI-related technology stocks remained under pressure after senior industry figures called for a slower pace of AI development amid concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have backed calls for greater caution, triggering a sell-off in AI-linked shares. The weakness was particularly pronounced in semiconductor stocks. Markets were also unsettled by renewed concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure disrupted the kingdom's East-West pipeline. Brent crude was around $106.96 a barrel on Tuesday. The higher oil prices have raised concerns that persistent energy inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions.

US Treasury yields added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Higher yields increase borrowing costs and can put pressure on equity valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for this week. Markets are pricing in roughly a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which would be the first increase since 2023. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,619.94, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.56% to 26,186.41. The declines followed selling in chipmakers and other AI-linked stocks, although gains in some non-AI sectors limited the broader market losses.