The key domestic indices continued to trade with substantial gains in mid-morning trade, supported by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat amid easing crude oil prices. However, market participants shifted their focus to Q4 earnings. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level.

Realty shares rebounded after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 675.90 points or 0.86% to 79,202.17. The Nifty 50 index added 177.50 points or 0.73% to 24,542.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.87% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.10%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,721 shares rose and 1,218 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.21% to 17.62. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled $1.09 or 1.14% to $94.39 a barrel. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index surged 2.96% to 805.20. The index declined 0.62% in the past trading session. Sobha (up 4.13%), Godrej Properties (up 3.9%), Lodha Developers (up 3.53%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.21%) and Anant Raj (up 3.16%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.02%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.88%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.27%) and DLF (up 2.11%) surged.

Economy: Indias Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) fell by 0.4% in March 2026 compared to the same month last year, according to provisional data. Output declined in sectors such as fertilizers, crude oil, coal and electricity, pulling down overall performance. The overall growth of these core industries for the full financial year 202526 stood at 2.6% compared to the previous year. Stocks in Spotlight: Shares of Rolex Rings surged 8.97% after the company said its board will consider a share buyback proposal. The company informed exchanges that its board will meet on 23 April 2026 to evaluate a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. As of March 2026, promoters held a 52.24% stake in the company.

Biocon added 1.26% after the company said that Health Canada has granted a notice of compliance (NOC) for Bosaya (denosumab), a biosimilar to Prolia, and Vezuo (denosumab), a biosimilar to Xgeva. UGRO Capital rose 0.055. The company reported 27.10% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 29.55 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 40.54 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, total income increased 23.42% YoY to Rs 509.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Global Market: Asia market traded mixed on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict, even as tensions between Iran and the U.S. continue to simmer.

Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table in his own imagination into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering, Irans parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said in a social media post. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield, Ghalibaf, who is also Irans top negotiator, added. This comes after President Donald Trump on Monday said lots of bombs [will] start going off if no deal is reached before a shaky ceasefire with Tehran expires Tuesday evening, threatening Iran with overwhelming military force.