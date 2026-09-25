The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in mid-afternoon trade supported by easing crude oil prices and a decline in market volatility. The Nifty traded above 23,100 level.

Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 264.60 points or 0.36% to 73,845.14. The Nifty 50 index added 50.50 points or 0.27% to 23,124.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,059 shares rose and 2,209 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.98% to 26,992.40. The index declined 1.57% in the past trading session. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.14%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.79%), Bosch (up 0.69%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.64%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.62%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.46%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.43%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.42%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.04%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 7.138 compared with the previous session close of 7.111. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8400 compared with its close of 95.9925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 1,51,139. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.16% to 101.12. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.08% to 5.159. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement fell $1.13 or 1.06% to $ 105.47 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Vascon Engineers added 3.18% after the company announced that it has received work order amounting to Rs 660.79 crore from multinational IT company Qualcomm India. The work order is for the development of an office facility (Block K) comprising of three basements, Ground +12 floors, and related infrastructure at Bengaluru.