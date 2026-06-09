Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 207.16 points or 0.28% to 73,731.42. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.75 points or 0.36% to 23,205.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.97%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,641 shares rose and1,302 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 99 cents or 1.05% to $93.26 a barrel.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.96% to 16.18. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,238.70, at a premium of 32.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,205.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 84.8 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 51.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.43% to 26,050.30. The index declined 1.85% in the past trading session.
Tube Investments of India (up 3.53%), Bosch (up 3.2%), Bharat Forge (up 3.02%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.86%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.12%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Uno Minda (up 1.7%), Eicher Motors (up 1.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.53%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.31%) and Exide Industries (up 1.31%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Grasim Industries advanced 1.57% after the companys board approved capex of Rs 3,094 crore for the expansion of Lyocell, third-generation Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) capacity at Harihar, Karnataka. The company will expand Phase II Lyocell capacity of 110K TPA at Harihar, Karnataka. This expansion will consist of 2 lines of 55K TPA (150 Tons per day) each.
Interarch Building Solutions rose 1.50% after the company secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 58 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content