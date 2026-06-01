The frontline equity benchmarks erased all their early losses and traded in positive territory. The Nifty traded above the 23,550 mark. Media stocks advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 84.92 points or 0.11% to 74,860.66. The Nifty 50 index gained 11.15 points or 0.05% to 23,558.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.41% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,029 shares rose and 2,019 shares fell. A total of 259 shares were unchanged.

Economy : India's manufacturing activity strengthened in May, with the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rising to 55.0 from 54.7 in April and surpassing the flash estimate of 54.3. The latest reading signaled the strongest improvement in operating conditions in three months, supported by growth in new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and purchasing activity. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 2.81% to 1,447.90. The index fell 0.62% in the past trading session. Saregama India (up 7.23%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 6.32%), Sun TV Network (up 3.68%), PVR Inox (up 2.15%), Tips Music (up 2.02%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.63%) and D B Corp (up 0.02%) advanced.

On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.19%) and Prime Focus (down 0.18%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Godrej Properties (GPL) added 1.07%. The company said it has won the bid for a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in the DMIC Integrated Township in Greater Noida through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida. Rubicon Research surged 12.31% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 100% to Rs 76.78 crore on 43.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 513.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Hyundai Motor India shed 0.12%. The company has reported 4.15% increase in total sales for May 2026, selling 61,137 units during the month as against 58,701 units sold in the same period last year.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors monitored lingering uncertainty around U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to strike a deal to end the conflict. The U.S. and Iran have still not finalized an agreement to end the conflict, Trump said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on media channel Saturday. He added that he is pressing for a deal that would ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. While he said he would prefer a swift resolution, he stressed that he was not rushing negotiations and warned that military action could resume if talks collapse.

Meanwhile, in China, manufacturing activity expanded faster than expected in May, according to a private survey released Monday, although growth slowed from the previous month and contrasted with softer official data pointing to weaker momentum in the sector. The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by S&P Global, came in at 51.8, a touch above the expected 51.6 figure that was widely reported in the media. Last Friday on Wall Street, U.S. equities closed at record highs while crude prices slipped, helping the major averages score a winning month, boosted by technology. The Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.2% at 26,972.62, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.22% to 7,580.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 363.49 points, or 0.72%, at 51,032.46. All three indexes hit fresh all-time intraday highs earlier as well.