Nifty trades above 23,900 level; auto shares rally for 3rd day

The Nifty traded above the 23,900 mark during the session, while auto stocks extended their rally for the third consecutive trading day.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 2,620.29 points or 3.51% to 77,236.87. The Nifty 50 index soared 789.51 points or 3.40% to 23,912.70.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 3.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 3.39%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,608 shares rose and 383 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 19.62% to 19.85.
RBI MPC outcome:
The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI;s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while announcing its first policy decision of FY27 on Wednesday, April 8. The six-member panel, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, met over the past few days to review key issues. This review comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia and a weakening rupee. In its last meeting in February 2026, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.25% after a cumulative 125-basis-point cut in 2025, adopting a cautious wait-and-watch approach focused on stability.
Middle East conflict update:
The US and Iran have reportedly entered a temporary two-week ceasefire arrangement, with Pakistan acting as mediator and Islamabad set to host follow-up talks. The deal appears to be conditional, with the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the discussions; reporting suggests Iran would allow shipping access under military coordination, while the US would pause offensive action. The media outlets describe the broader framework as a proposal under discussion rather than a concluded peace deal, and Irans 10-point demands including sanctions relief, nuclear recognition, and US troop withdrawal remain unverified as agreed terms.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index soared 6.67% to 25,998.75. The index climbed 7.92% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Ashok Leyland (up 11.34%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 7.77%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 7.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.53%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.24%), TVS Motor Company (up 6.1%), Uno Minda (up 6.09%), Eicher Motors (up 5.86%), Bharat Forge (up 5.45%) and Exide Industries (up 5.45%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Titan Company surged 4.57% after the company reported a robust 46% year-on-year growth across its consumer businesses in Q4 FY26.
Prestige Estates Projects zoomed 9.64% after the companys pre-sales jumped 10% yearon-year (YoY) to Rs 7,697 crore in Q4 March 2026.
Ashiana Housing jumped 5.59% after the company said that the value of the area sold in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,289.70 crore, registering a growth of 124.4% compared with Rs 574.73 crore in Q4 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content