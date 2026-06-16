The key equity barometers continued to trade with moderate gains in morning trade, amid US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. Softer crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and a stronger rupee supported investor sentiment. Market participants will continue to watch monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for further direction. Nifty traded above the 23,900 level.

Media shares rebounded after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 346.75 points or 0.46% to 76,616.57. The Nifty 50 index jumped 87.50 points or 0.37% to 23,943.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.45%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,304 shares rose and 1,391 shares fell. A total of 242 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 23 cents or 0.28% to $82.94 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6025 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 1.52% to 1,508.05. The index declined 0.14% in the past trading session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.65%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.72%), Sun TV Network (up 1.99%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.13%), Saregama India (up 0.77%), PVR Inox (up 0.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.36%), D B Corp (up 0.21%), Tips Music (up 0.19%) surged.