The key equity barometers traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade amid US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. Softer crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and a stronger rupee supported investor sentiment. Market participants will continue to watch monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for further direction. Nifty traded above the 23,950 ,mark.

IT, media and realty shares advanced while metal, PSU Bank and pharma shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 465.15 points or 0.62% to 76,727.94. The Nifty 50 index jumped 109.85 points or 0.46% to 23,963.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.20%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,139 shares rose and 1,953 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.10 cents or 1.32% to $82.07 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.5800 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session. Gainers & Losers: HCl Technologies (up 2.61%), Tata Consumer products (up 2.39%), Reliance Industries (up 1.94%), Coal India (up 1.93%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.73%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Hindalco Industries (down 3.95%), JSW Steel (down 1.74%), Tata Motors PV (down 1.59%), HDFC Life Insurance (down 1.35%) and Tata Steel (down 1.12%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Shares of HCL Technologies rallied 2.61% after the company announced a strategic investment of Rs 1,427.25 crore in Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Sarvam AI. The investment forms part of Sarvam AI's $300 million Series B funding round. The company said it has raised $234 million in the first close of the round at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion, with HCL Tech participating as the lead strategic investor. The company will acquire a 10.46% stake in Sarvam AI through the purchase of 41,421 equity shares. The transaction, which is expected to be completed within two weeks, will be entirely funded through cash consideration.

Godavari Biorefineries rallied 6.95% after the company announced that the japanese patent office had granted a patent for its invention, 5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione, for use in the treatment of cancer. According to the company, the patent covers a novel class of compounds that have demonstrated strong inhibitory effects on cancer cells and cancer stem cells. The compounds have shown significant efficacy against multiple cancer types, including breast and prostate cancer, highlighting their potential therapeutic applications. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) added 2.06% after the company announced that Al Tasnim Group, one of the leading food distribution companies in the Sultanate of Oman, will distribute Aeroplane Rice products in Oman. Through this partnership, Al Tasnim Group will leverage its extensive distribution network and market expertise to strengthen the presence of Aeroplane Brand products among consumers, retailers, and food service channels throughout the Sultanate.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose 0.58%. The company said Sudhir Kumar, GM (Finance), has ceased to be CFO, KMP and senior management personnel with effect from 15 June 2026. Bandhan Bank added 0.36%. The bank said that its board has approved the proposal for sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) that have principal outstanding amounting to Rs 303.74 crore to asset reconstruction companies. In a regulatory filing made post market hours on Monday (15 June 2026), the private sector lender informed that its board of directors has approved the proposal for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets ('NPA) with more than 180 Days Past Due (DPD), pertaining to the Housing Finance Portfolio of the Bank.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shed 0.81%. The bank has appointed Krishnakumar K as its chief financial officer (CFO) in the grade of General Manager, replacing Kavitha T.A. Krishnakumar is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and brings nearly three decades of banking and financial services experience. He spent 30 years at Federal Bank, including 22 years overseeing financial reporting and taxation functions, and retired as Executive Vice President. Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) surged 17.71% after the company announced that it had secured a significant domestic order worth Rs 16.25 crore from Mumbai-based Aura Diamond for the supply of cut and polished natural diamonds. According to the company, the order was received on 16 June 2026 and is scheduled to be executed within four months from the date of the order. Payment for the consignment is expected to be made within 150 days from the completion of the order.

Global Markets: European and Asian market advanced on Tuesday as investors continued to assess the details of a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. Early this week, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached a deal to end the war in the Middle East. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have declared the termination of their military operations on all fronts, with an official signing ceremony to take place this Friday in Switzerland. A senior Trump administration official has reportedly said that the memorandum of understanding was already signed electronically on Sunday.

The president also said that the key Strait of Hormuz passageway would reopen on Friday, sending oil prices down nearly 5% on Monday. Vice President JD Vance reportedly said that the strait would be opened in a toll-free way for the long term. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiked the policy rates to 1.0%, this marks a 31-year high for interest rates. This is the BOJs first hike since December, when it raised rates to its current level of 0.75%, and the first time since 1995 that rates have been raised to 1%. Further, Chinas retail sales fell for the first time in more than three years in May, signaling a deepening economic slump, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, declined in May for the first time since December 2022, dropping 0.6% from a year earlier. Industrial output was the lone bright spot, rising 4.5% in May to top widely reported estimates of 4.3% growth and rebounding from Aprils near three-year low of 4.1%. The Chinese national unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in May, compared with 5.2% in April. The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.35% Tuesday, while stating that it was ready to hike to manage its mandate for price stability and full employment. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Monday to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as SpaceX extended its rally and after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.