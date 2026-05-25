Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; PSU Bank shares advance for 5th day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in morning trade, tracking a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid hopes of progress in U.S.Iran negotiations and the possibility of an eventual deal between the two sides. Improved global risk sentiment and easing energy market concerns also supported investor confidence.

The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. PSU Bank shares extended gains for fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 835.56 points or 1.12% to 76,259.16. The Nifty 50 index zoomed 246.50 points or 1.04% to 23,965.80.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.84% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.34%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,793 shares rose and 1,061 shares fell. A total of 267 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $5.64 or 5.45% to $97.90 a barrel. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.86% to 17.40. Fuel prices hiked for fourth time in 10 days: Petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, May 25, 2026, marking the fourth increase in fuel rates within a span of 10 days. State-run oil marketing companies increased prices by an average of Rs 2.80 per litre across the country, pushing retail fuel rates to fresh highs in major metros.

Following the latest revision, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed to Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata recorded petrol prices at Rs 113.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.82 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 107.77 and Rs 99.55 per litre, respectively. The latest hike comes after oil companies resumed daily fuel price revisions on May 15 following a four-year freeze. Petrol and diesel prices were first increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by hikes of 90 paise each on May 19 and May 23. With Mondays revision, cumulative increases in fuel prices have now reached nearly Rs 7.5 per litre in less than two weeks.

The sharp rise in fuel prices is expected to add pressure on transportation and logistics costs, raising concerns over a broader impact on retail inflation and household expenses. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.05% to 8,170.15. The index jumped 3.77% in the five consecutive trading session. Canara Bank (up 3.58%), Union Bank of India (up 2.79%), Bank of India (up 2.38%), Indian Bank (up 2.19%) and Punjab National Bank (up 2.13%), UCO Bank (up 2.1%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.38%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.32%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.23%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Colgate Palmolive (India) tanked 2.51% after it has reported 0.47% marginal decline in standalone net profit to Rs 353.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 355 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,582.77 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. RailTel Corporation of India added 2.74% after it has received a work order from NewSpace India (NSIL) for supply, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of upgradation of IT infrastructure. Indigo Paints fell 1.60%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 57.66 crore on 9.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 425.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.