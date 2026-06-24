At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 734.46 points or 0.96% to 76,935.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 180.60 points or 0.76% to 24,005.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.17%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,013 shares rose and 1,958 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.93% to 13.67. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 24,020 at a premium of 15 points as compared with the spot at 24,005.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 143.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 152.6 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 1.16% to 27,326.15. The index fell 2.23% in the past trading session.
Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.86%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.38%), Infosys (up 1.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.63%), Persistent Systems (up 1.23%), Coforge (up 0.83%), LTM (up 0.71%), Mphasis (up 0.53%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.41%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Star Cement rose added 0.36%. The company has been declared as the 'preferred bidder for the mining lease for Boro Lakhindong (West Block), District Dima Hasao in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Assam.
Bajaj Auto declined 2.46% after the company reported a ransomware attack on its systems, which also affected its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Technology (BATL).
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