At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 423.13 points or 0.55% to 77,087.69. The Nifty 50 index advanced 128.40 points or 0.54% to 24,026.35.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.68%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,905 shares rose and 952 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.14% to 18.90.
Earnings Today:
Varun Beverages (up 1.07%), Coal India (up 0.56%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.03%), AU Small Finance Bank (down 2.93%), Aye Finance (up 2.75%), Bajaj Housing Finance (up 1.72%), Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (up 2.12%), Agi Greenpac (up 2.49%), Astec Lifesciences (up 0.27%), City Union Bank (up 1.39%), Prataap Snacks (down 0.33%), Huhtamaki India (up 1.56%), Jindal Saw (up 2.75%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (up 3.14%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (up 2.42%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (up 0.47%), The Phoenix Mills (up 0.66%), Piramal Finance (down 1.23%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.33%), Rallis India (up 0.96%), Rossari Biotech (up 0.33%), SBI Cards and Payment Services (up 0.63%), Supreme Industries (up 1.96%), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (up 2.88%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.02%), Unicommerce Esolutions (up 3.55%) and Websol Energy System (up 2.69%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index jumped 2.71% to 23,193. The index fell 1.77% in the past trading session.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 7.65%), Alkem Laboratories (up 3.11%), Gland Pharma (up 2.42%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 2.40%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.04%), Cipla (up 1.74%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.60%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.57%), Lupin (up 1.45%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.40%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Atul Auto gained 6.03% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Exponent Energy to manufacture and supply 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with the latter's battery system and powertrain.
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) tumbled 5.21% after the AMC reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY25.
Cyient declined 1.85% after the company reported a 32.61% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.5 crore despite a 3.94% rise in total income to Rs 1,953.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.
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