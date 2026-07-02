The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,050 marks. IT shares surged after declining in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 310.57 points or 0.40% to 77,233.21. The Nifty 50 index rallied 91.55 points or 0.37% to 24,097.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,457 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.62% to 12.76. New Listing : Shares of CSM Technologies were currently trading at Rs 107.35 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5% as compared with the issue price of Rs 113. The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 113 and a low of Rs 107.35. On the BSE, over 0.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index surged 3.65% to 26,710. The index slumped 6.51% in the past four consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (up 4.87%), Mphasis (up 4.87%), Coforge (up 4.84%), HCL Technologies (up 3.89%), Persistent Systems (up 3.81%), LTM (up 3.57%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.07%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%) and Wipro (up 1.92%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 3.14% after the lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Bajaj Auto declined 0.69%. The company reported a 28% increase in total auto sales to 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.