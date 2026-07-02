At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 310.57 points or 0.40% to 77,233.21. The Nifty 50 index rallied 91.55 points or 0.37% to 24,097.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.71%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,457 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.62% to 12.76.
New Listing :
Shares of CSM Technologies were currently trading at Rs 107.35 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5% as compared with the issue price of Rs 113.
The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 113 and a low of Rs 107.35. On the BSE, over 0.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index surged 3.65% to 26,710. The index slumped 6.51% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.
Infosys (up 4.87%), Mphasis (up 4.87%), Coforge (up 4.84%), HCL Technologies (up 3.89%), Persistent Systems (up 3.81%), LTM (up 3.57%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.07%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%) and Wipro (up 1.92%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 3.14% after the lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Bajaj Auto declined 0.69%. The company reported a 28% increase in total auto sales to 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.
Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.03%. The company reported a 19.28% jump in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June 2026 compared with 1,67,993 units in June 2025.
TVS Motor Company advanced 1.72% after the company recorded monthly sales growth of 47%, with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.
Force Motors added 1.74% after reporting a 23.50% increase in total sales to 3,568 units in June 2026, compared with 2,889 units in June 2025.
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