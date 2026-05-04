At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 446.52 points or 0.58% to 77,355.60. The Nifty 50 index rallied 135.55 points or 0.56% to 24,133.05.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 0.86% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 0.84%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,679 shares rose and 1,481 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.81% to 17.94.
2026 Assembly Polls: Vote Counts Underway in 5 States
Vote counting for assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry continues. Current trends show the BJP edging ahead of the TMC in West Bengal with a saffron surge noted in multiple reports; the DMK is maintaining an advantage in Tamil Nadu alongside TVK's notable gains; the NDA is crossing the halfway mark in Assam; the UDF is leading in Kerala; and the NDA is ahead in Puducherry. These reflect round-wise progress from postal and EVM ballots; official Form-20 results remain pending on the ECI portal.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.12% to 18.25. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,220.60, at a premium of 87.55 points as compared with the spot at 24,133.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 41.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.02% to 12,964.10. The index fell 2.12% in the past trading session.
Vedanta (up 6.54%), Jindal Steel (up 3.11%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.81%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.23%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.92%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.75%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.73%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.71%), Tata Steel (up 0.68%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.55%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hero MotoCorp shed 0.34%. The company reported dispatches of 566,086 units in April 2026, registering an 85.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 305,406 units in April 2025.
APL Apollo Tubes fell 2.35%. The company reported a 20.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 354.35 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 6,075.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 0.62%. The companys overall auto sales for the month of April 2026 stood at 94,627 vehicles, a growth of 14% YoY, including exports.
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