Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; auto shares rev up for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade, buoyed by optimism over a potential USIran peace deal. Softer geopolitical tensions pushed Brent below $110 per barrel, while the rupee strengthened to hover near the 95-per-dollar mark. However, investors remain focused on Q4 earnings for near-term cues. The Nifty hovered above the 24,150 mark.

Auto shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 305.52 points or 0.40% to 77,323.31. The Nifty 50 index jumped 113.70 points or 0.47% to 24,144.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.98% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,405 shares rose and 1,252 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.73% to 17.42. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement declined $1.89 or 1.72% to $107.98 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.075 compared with its close of 95.1800 during the previous trading session. Earnings Today: Bajaj Auto(up 1.77%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions(down 0.91%), Polycab India(up 0.96%), Godrej Consumer Products(down 0.11%), Meesho(down 4.11%), Shree Cements(up 0.64%), PB Fintech(down 0.13%), One 97 Communications(up 0.85%), Radico Khaitan(up 1.16%), Blue Star(down 1.46%), Hexaware Technologies(up 0.56%), KPIT Technologies(up 2.03%), Brigade Enterprises(up 1.07%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.57%), Kansai Nerolac Paints(down 0.12%), Firstsource Solutions(up 0.70%), Birlasoft(up 1.70%), KPI Green Energy(up 1.10%), Avalon Technologies(down 1.27%), Arvind Fashions(up 3.51%), Raymond Lifestyle(up 2.77%), Sula Vineyards(up 1.47%), PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.75% to 26,649.95. The index rose 2.83% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.93%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.68%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.38%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.7%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.68%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.63%), Bharat Forge (up 1.49%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.07%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.85%) and Bosch (up 0.52%) avanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Ajanta Pharma rose 2.43% after the pharmaceutical company reported healthy Q4 FY26 earnings, driven by steady performance across branded markets. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 18.4% YoY but declined 2.6% QoQ to Rs 266.70 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,421.64 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21.5% YoY and 3.4% QoQ.