At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 820.54 points or 1.07% to 77,586.46. The Nifty 50 index jumped 247.20 points or 1.03% to 24,232.95.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.60% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.12%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,514 shares rose and 1,432 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 7.3% year-on-year growth in June 2026 up from 5% in May driven by a strong rebound in manufacturing activity and robust growth in the electricity and gas supply segment. Manufacturing output increased 7.8%, while the Electricity & Gas Supply segment recorded a sharp 10.6% growth during the month. Within manufacturing, 19 of the 23 industry groups recorded.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.62% to 12.11. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,298.60, at a premium of 65.65 points as compared with the spot at 24,232.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 78.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 1.33% to 1,579.40. The index shed 0.53% in the past trading session.
Sun TV Network (up 5.05%), PVR Inox (up 2.22%), D B Corp (up 1.45%), Prime Focus (up 1.13%) and Saregama India (up 0.97%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nazara Technologies (up 0.66%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.28%)jumped.
Stocks in Spotlights:
Gland Pharma rose 2.47% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sugammadex Injection.
Paradeep Phosphates surged 12.53% after the company reported a 23.93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 392.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 316.75 crore in Q1 FY26.
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