At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 921.43 points or 1.20% to 77,808.34. The Nifty 50 index soared 292.30 points or 1.24% to 24,288.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.82% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.83%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,388 shares rose and 1,274 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 5.63% to 17.03.
Earnings Today:
Adani Power (up 0.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.35%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 0.36%), Mphasis (up 0.03%), Vedanta (up 0.64%), Cemindia Projects (up 1.96%), Federal Bank (up 1.41%), Fino Payments Bank (up 0.99%), Force Motors (up 2.79%), Geojit Financial Services (down 0.73%), Granules India (up 1.47%), HEG (up 0.21%), IIFL Finance (up 2.13%), Indegene (up 0.41%), Indian Bank (up 1.16%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.20%), Jana Small Finance Bank (down 1.09%), KFin Technologies (up 1.55%), MAS Financial Services (up 0.47%), MOIL (up 2.36%), Navin Fluorine International (up 0.93%), RPG Life Sciences (down 0.28%), Schaeffler India (up 0.97%), Sterlite Technologies (down 1.10%), Syngene International (down 1.19%) and Waaree Energies (up 0.83%) will declare their Q4 results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index surged 2.35% to 26,396.10. The index fell 1.01% in the past trading session.
Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.57%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 3.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.62%), Eicher Motors (up 2.36%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.20%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.14%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.90%), Bharat Forge (up 1.87%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.86%) and Uno Minda (up 1.50%).
On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc (down 0.64%) and Vedanta (down 0.05%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
CEAT climbed 7.81% after the companys consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26.
Artson slipped 2.54%. The company reported that its standalone net profit surged 460% to Rs 3.36 crore despite a 24.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 38.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India slipped 1.66%. The company reported a 1.44% increase in net profit to Rs 167.30 crore on a 32.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,334.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content