The headline equity indices posted strong gains in morning trade, driven by robust earnings, growing optimism over a potential early end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and other supportive factors that lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 24,250 mark, while auto stocks rebounded after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 921.43 points or 1.20% to 77,808.34. The Nifty 50 index soared 292.30 points or 1.24% to 24,288.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.82% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.83%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,388 shares rose and 1,274 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 5.63% to 17.03. Earnings Today: Adani Power (up 0.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.35%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 0.36%), Mphasis (up 0.03%), Vedanta (up 0.64%), Cemindia Projects (up 1.96%), Federal Bank (up 1.41%), Fino Payments Bank (up 0.99%), Force Motors (up 2.79%), Geojit Financial Services (down 0.73%), Granules India (up 1.47%), HEG (up 0.21%), IIFL Finance (up 2.13%), Indegene (up 0.41%), Indian Bank (up 1.16%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.20%), Jana Small Finance Bank (down 1.09%), KFin Technologies (up 1.55%), MAS Financial Services (up 0.47%), MOIL (up 2.36%), Navin Fluorine International (up 0.93%), RPG Life Sciences (down 0.28%), Schaeffler India (up 0.97%), Sterlite Technologies (down 1.10%), Syngene International (down 1.19%) and Waaree Energies (up 0.83%) will declare their Q4 results later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index surged 2.35% to 26,396.10. The index fell 1.01% in the past trading session. Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.57%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 3.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.62%), Eicher Motors (up 2.36%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.20%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.14%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.90%), Bharat Forge (up 1.87%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.86%) and Uno Minda (up 1.50%). On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc (down 0.64%) and Vedanta (down 0.05%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: CEAT climbed 7.81% after the companys consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26.