At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 65.26 points or 0.07% to 78,023.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.40 points or 0.11% to 24,357.35.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.65%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,445 shares rose and 1,222 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.21% to 27,146.40. The index surged 4.74% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Bosch (up 3.29%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.71%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.02%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.54%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.46%), Eicher Motors (up 1.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.13%) and Ashok Leyland (up 0.01%) advanced.
On the other hand, Uno Minda (down 0.83%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.74%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.74%) edged lower.
Earnings Today:
BSE (up 1.44%), Pidilite Industries (up 1.46%), Britannia Industries (up 0.01%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 0.28%), Lupin (up 1.46%), Bharat Forge (down 0.01%), Dabur India (up 0.02%), Biocon (up 0.66%), Coromandel International (down 0.56%), MRF (up 1.41%), Thermax (up 3.70%), Escorts Kubota (up 0.26%), Karur Vysya Bank (up 1.43%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.83%), Craftsman Automation (down 0.95%), ACME Solar Holdings (up 1.33%), Vardhman Textiles (up 1.72%), CCL Products India (up 1.03%), Gravita India (up 0.54%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (up 7.81%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.93%), Vesuvius India (up 1.27%), Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores (up 2.62%), CarTrade Tech (up 5.42%), Vikram Solar (up 0.93%), Westlife Foodworld (up 1.49%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (down 0.39%), Sonata Software (up 0.04%), Thyrocare Technologies (up 3.03%), Shakti Pumps (India) (up 1.65%), Ceigall India (up 2.65%), RattanIndia Power (up 1.18%), V-Mart Retail (up 1%), Indo Thai Securities (up 0.21%), Harsha Engineers International (up 3.51%), Route Mobile (up 3.08%), Wonderla Holidays (down 0.02%), Globus Spirits (up 1.51%), Gateway Distriparks (up 1.03%), Savita Oil Technologies (up 1.27%), NRB Bearings (up 2.65%), Parag Milk Foods (up 3.70%), K.P. Energy (up 1.64%), Sundrop Brands (down 0.11%), Sirca Paints India (up 0.05%), Indoco Remedies (down 0.72%), Apollo Pipes (up 2.73%), Suryoday Small Finance Bank (up 0.21%), STL Networks (up 1.55%), Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research (up 0.38%), Krystal Integrated Services (up 0.66%), Goa Carbon (up 0.64%), Inventure Growth and Securities (up 2%) are all scheduled to declare their Q4 FY25-26 results later today.
Stocks in Spotlight:
R Systems International rallied 3.92% after the company reported a 69.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.41 crore, on a 29.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 574.77 crore in Q1 2026 over Q1 2025.
Avalon Technologies surged 9.99% after the company reported 69.5% rise in net profit to Rs 41 crore on a 40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 480 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Kansai Nerolac Paints gained 5.18% after its consolidated net profit jumped 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.46 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.54% to Rs 1,953.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,816.65 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
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