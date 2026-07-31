The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 mark. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 186.87 points or 0.24% to 78,115.02. The Nifty 50 index rallied 69.60 points or 0.29% to 24,386.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.77%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,536 shares rose and 1,436 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.20% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,440, at a premium of 53.65 points as compared with the spot at 24,386.35. The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 81.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.11% to 26,638.10. The index shed 0.10% in the past trading session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 4.98%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.3%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.29%), Laurus Labs (up 2.17%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.2%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.13%), Abbott India (up 0.93%), Sai Life Sciences (up 0.75%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.73%) and Wockhardt (up 0.58%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: Aarti Industries rose 2.05% after the company reported a 260.46% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 40.70% YoY to Rs 2,627 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,867 crore in Q1 FY26.