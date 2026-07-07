The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 24,450 mark. FMCG shares witnessed buying demand for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 112.85 points or 0.14% to 78,397.92. The Nifty 50 index surged 32.25 points or 0.13% to 24,463.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.63%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,608 shares rose and 2,515 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.20% to 50,298.60. The index jumped 3.08% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Dabur India (up 0.83%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.83%), Marico (up 0.79%), United Spirits (up 0.58%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.41%), ITC (up 0.31%), Emami (up 0.2%), Nestle India (up 0.14%) rose. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.28% to 6.708 compared with the previous session close of 6.689. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1000 compared with its close of 95.4300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 1,45,297. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 100.95. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.49% to 4.501. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose 91 cents or 1.26% to $72.90 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 1.65%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 70.72 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation for the manufacture and supply of BLSS rakes along with Brake Van.