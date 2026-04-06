Headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade, mirroring global uncertainty amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. The Nifty slipped below the 22,650 mark. Oil & gas shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 415.06 points or 0.55% to 72,918.52. The Nifty 50 index slipped 108.55 points or 0.48% to 22,628.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.30%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,139 shares rose and 1,712 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.78% to 26.23. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index dropped 1.42% to 10,687.85. The index tumbled 2.20% in two consecutive trading sessions. Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 3.23%), Reliance Industries (down 2.4%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.74%), Castrol India (down 1.02%), Petronet LNG (down 1.01%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.64%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.54%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Trent jumped 6.37% after the companys standalone revenue from operations jumped 20% to Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,106 crore in Q4 FY25.