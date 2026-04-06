At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 415.06 points or 0.55% to 72,918.52. The Nifty 50 index slipped 108.55 points or 0.48% to 22,628.15.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.30%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,139 shares rose and 1,712 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.78% to 26.23.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index dropped 1.42% to 10,687.85. The index tumbled 2.20% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 3.23%), Reliance Industries (down 2.4%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.74%), Castrol India (down 1.02%), Petronet LNG (down 1.01%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.64%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.54%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Trent jumped 6.37% after the companys standalone revenue from operations jumped 20% to Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,106 crore in Q4 FY25.
Yes Bank added 0.50%. The company reported a 10.7% YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,72,454 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,46,188 crore as of 31 March 2025.
Bandhan Bank slipped 0.27%. The company reported total deposits rose by 10% to Rs 166,344 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to Rs 151,212 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Bank of Maharashtra rallied 1.77% after the bank has reported an 18% year-on-year rise in total business to Rs 6,42,700 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.
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