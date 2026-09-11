The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. Auto shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 104.74 points or 0.14% to 74,795.53. The Nifty 50 index lost 60.35 points or 0.25% to 23,416.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.42%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,662 shares rose and 2,594 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged.

India to Hold 18th BRICS Summit on 12-13 September:

India assumed the BRICS presidency for 2026, its fourth after 2012, 2016 and 2021, and will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12-13 September 2026 under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability." During its chairship, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held across 25 Indian cities, with the agenda focusing on practical cooperation in areas including agriculture, healthcare, digital technology, energy, urban infrastructure, MSMEs, startups, logistics, global value chains, and customs. Key initiatives include the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund, MSME Cooperation Portal, Digital Agriculture Network, Smart Grids and Energy Storage platform, Urban Mobility Hub, and Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 0.75% to 27,335.20. The index fell 1.5% in three consecutive trading sessions. Tube Investments of India (down 1.9%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 1.66%), Exide Industries (down 1.63%), Eicher Motors (down 1.45%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.42%), Uno Minda (down 1.21%), Bharat Forge (down 1.1%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.01%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.88%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.54%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.42% to 7.010 compared with the previous session close of 6.981. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6600 compared with its close of 95.5200 during the previous trading session.