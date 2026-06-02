The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in morning trade. Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. Pharma shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 46.18 points or 0.02% to 74,255.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 30.50 points or 0.13% to 23,354.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,841 shares rose and 1,802 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.93% to 16.06.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.05% to 23,959.45. The index declined 3.21% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Wockhardt (down 8.72%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 2.37%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 2.34%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.76%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.57%), Piramal Pharma (down 1.52%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.46%), Cipla (down 1.39%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.38%) and Lupin (down 1.34%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: PNC Infratech rose 1.37% after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore. Transrail Lighting gained 1.75% after the company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore and disclosed that it holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.