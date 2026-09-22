Nifty trades below 23,400 level; PSU Bank shares decline for 2nd day

PSU Bank shares witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 197.25 points or 0.26% to 74,660.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 51.40 points or 0.22% to 23,363.90.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.04%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,183 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 262 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.66% to 11.17. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,380.60, at a premium of 16.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,363.90.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.22 crore contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 94.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.54% to 8,267.65. The index declined 0.6% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
State Bank of India (down 1%), Union Bank of India (down 0.81%), Bank of India (down 0.71%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.42%), Canara Bank (down 0.4%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.36%), Central Bank of India (down 0.22%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.22%), Indian Bank (down 0.21%) and Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.06%) delclined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Symbiotec Pharmalab declined 1.25%. The company has reported 52.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.1 crore despite a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 218.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Pace Digitek surged 10.21% after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), secured an order worth Rs 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.
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