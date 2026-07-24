Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; metal shares extend losses for 3rd day

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 505.46 points or 0.66% to 75,885.93. The Nifty 50 index fell 129.25 points or 0.54% to 23,741.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.59% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.63%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,475 shares rose and 2,386 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.99% to 14.15. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 23,732 at a discount of 9.75 points as compared with the spot at 23,741.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 177 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 130.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 0.75% to 12,376.30. The index fell 1.95% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Jindal Stainless (down 2.24%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.23%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.11%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.06%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.95%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.91%), Tata Steel (down 0.91%), Welspun Corp (down 0.76%) and Jindal Steel (down 0.72%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Fractal Analytics declined 5.97% after the company reported a 37.56% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.3 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 115.8 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 2.96% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 912.5 crore in Q1 FY27.
Infosys declined 2.95% after the company reported an 8.61% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.90% QoQ to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27.
Thyrocare Technologies advanced 2.65% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 38.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 24.34% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.02 crore, driven by sustained momentum in the pathology segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content