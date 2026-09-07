The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,800 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 395.60 points or 0.52% to 76,119.83. The Nifty 50 index lost 114.50 points or 0.48% to 23,783.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,933 shares rose and 2,471 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.24% to 896.65. The index tanked 2.16% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Properties (down 2.91%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.61%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.6%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.34%), Lodha Developers (down 1.05%), Sobha (down 0.95%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.91%), DLF (down 0.72%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.04% to 6.958 compared with the previous session close of 6.961. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4725 compared with its close of 94.4300 during the previous trading session.