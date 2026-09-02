Nifty trades below 23,900 level; auto shares plunge for 6th day

The key equity benchmarks traded major losses in the morning trade amid rise in crude oil prices, higher bond yields heightened concerns over a potential resurgence in inflation, raising fears that central banks could maintain or adopt tighter monetary policy. Escalating US-Iran tensions further weighed on investor sentiment and kept risk appetite subdued. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level.

Auto shares tumbled for the six consecutive trading sessions.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 490.11 points or 0.64% to 76,455.53. The Nifty 50 index tanked 181.05 points or 0.76% to 23,873.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 0.89% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,599 shares rose and 2,168 shares fell. A total of 250 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement jumped 66 cents or 0.70% to $95.31 a barrel. New Listing: Shares of Annu Projects were currently trading at Rs 77 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 22.22% as compared with the issue price of Rs 99 The stock debuted at Rs 75 on the BSE, a discount of 24.24% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 78.74 and a low of Rs 71.25. On the BSE, over 5.81 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 2.14% to 27,882.20. The index plunged 4.57% in the six consecutive trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (down 4.37%), Eicher Motors (down 4.29%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 3.8%), Bosch (down 3.71%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.06%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.3%), Uno Minda (down 2.28%), TVS Motor Company (down 2.04%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.99%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.92%) tumbled. Stocks in Spotlight: Coal India rose 3.88% after the company reported a 5.50% increase in total coal supplies to 60.60 million tonnes (MT) in August FY27 from 57.40 MT in August FY26.