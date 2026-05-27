The key equity barometers traded with modest cuts in the afternoon trade as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level.

At 13:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 116.80 points or 0.15% to 75,892.90. The Nifty 50 index fell 16.20 points or 0.07% to 23,895.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.38%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,197 shares rose and 1,845 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.81% to 15.20. Gainers & Losers: Hindalco Industries (up 3.49%), Tata Steel (up 2.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.26%) and Bajaj Auto (up 2%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 4.30%), Coal India (down 2.47%), HDFC Bank (down 2.51%) and Wipro (down 1.32%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: JK Tyre & Industries climbed 4.80% after the tyre maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 80.18% jump from Rs 98.78 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.36% YoY to Rs 4,223.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Finolex Industries rallied 8.07% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 58.74% to Rs 261.25 crore on a 12.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,313.88 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) added 3.44% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 13.69% YoY to Rs 1093.37 crore in Q4 FY26. Aequs tumbled 9.59% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 8.92 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 47.26% YoY to Rs 367.10 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by continued strength in aerospace and scaling of the consumer segment.

Global Markets: European stocks were in positive territory on Wednesday as regional investors assessed the latest military operations against Iran and declining oil prices. Asian markets rose as investors continued to assess the recent U.S. military action in Iran, the fragile state of the Washington-Tehran ceasefire and optimism that a deal could still be reached. As per media reports, the U.S. forces carried out what the Pentagon described as self-defense strikes in southern Iran early Tuesday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to deploy mines, even as Washington insisted it was still observing restraint under the ongoing ceasefire framework.

The military action highlighted the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing to test limits despite negotiations that the White House has described as nearing completion, the reports added. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that talks with Iran to end the war were "proceeding nicely. That said, he did warn the U.S. could go on the offensive if negotiations break down. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh intraday all-time highs on Tuesday, led by technology, as traders weighed the developments in the Middle East. The broad market S&P 500 gained 0.61% and ended at 7,519.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indexes also closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 118.02 points, or 0.23%, ending at 50,461.68.