The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level. Auto shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 296.22 points or 0.38% to 76,661.05. The Nifty 50 index lost 124.35 points or 0.52% to 23,956.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.34%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,533 shares rose and 2,733 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's HSBC Manufacturing PMI eased to 52.8 in August 2026 from 53.5 in July, revised down from the preliminary estimate of 52.9, marking the weakest improvement in the sector's health in five years. Output and new orders continued to expand, but both grew at their slowest pace since August 2021 amid softer demand and challenging market conditions. Export orders also increased, although growth in international sales eased from July. Softer demand weighed on purchasing activity and inventories, while manufacturing employment declined for the first time in two-and-a-half years. Input buying expanded for the 62nd consecutive month, but at its weakest pace over the period. Input cost inflation eased to a six-month low, while output price inflation remained slight and rose at its slowest pace in 45 months. Business confidence improved to its highest level since May, although it remained subdued by historical standards.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 1.95% to 28,280.45. The index tanked 2.68% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.92%), Bosch (down 4.35%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 4.12%), TVS Motor Company (down 4.11%), Ashok Leyland (down 3.84%), Bharat Forge (down 2.37%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 1.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.64%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.24%) and Exide Industries (down 1.23%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.956 compared with the previous session close of 6.947. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.0050 compared with its close of 95.2200 during the previous trading session.